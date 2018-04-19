The president of the Puerto Rican Senate, Thomas Rivera Schatz, said in an interview with EFE that the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria has shown the "terrible thing" about being in a "colonial situation" vis-a-vis the US.

"Hurricane Maria has demonstrated the terrible thing about being a colony," Rivera Schatz said, adding that opting for independence or moving toward becoming the 51st US state are two "dignified" options that the island has, but remaining in a "colonial situation" will no longer do.