Thai elephants and their mahouts (elephant trainers) play soccer with school students during a promotional event at a school in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Pachyderms take on pupils at World Cup promotional event in Thailand

Soccer fans in Thailand on Tuesday watched a World Cup-themed elephant soccer event at a school north of Bangkok, as football fever begins to grip the Southeast Asian nation with the tournament just days away.

At Ayutthaya Wittayalai School, about an hour outside Bangkok, pupils and visitors were treated to a mock World Cup game featuring student soccer players and trained elephants, an epa-efe journalist reports.