Presidents of the Pacific Alliance from Peru, Martin Vizcarra (2nd r.), Chile, Sebastian Piñera (2nd l.), and Colombia, Ivan Duque (r.), together with the foreign relations secretary of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard (l.) on Saturday, July 6, 2019, sign a declaration promising to fight against pollution and in favor of recycling. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Presidents of the Pacific Alliance from Peru, Martin Vizcarra (2nd r.), Chile, Sebastian Piñera (2nd l.), and Colombia, Ivan Duque (r.), together with the foreign relations secretary of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard (l.) on Saturday, July 6, 2019, take part in the signing of a declaration promising to fight against pollution and in favor of recycling. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Presidents of the Pacific Alliance from Peru, Martin Vizcarra (2nd r.), Chile, Sebastian Piñera (2nd l.), and Colombia, Ivan Duque (r.), together with the foreign relations secretary of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard (l.) on Saturday, July 6, 2019, celebrate after signing of a declaration promising to fight against pollution and in favor of recycling. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Countries of the Pacific Alliance formally declared war this Saturday on single-use plastic and promised to promote and give the utmost attention to the fight against pollution and in favor of recycling and the circular economy.

That is the content of a declaration signed in Lima by the presidents of the bloc made up of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru at the close of their 14th Presidential Summit, which stated once again their commitment to comply with the objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with which the Alliance has aligned its strategic vision for the control of waste.