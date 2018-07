Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos delivers his speech during the XIII Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera speaks during the 13th Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L), President of Peru Martin Vizcarra (2-L), President of Mexico Pena Nieto (2R) and the President of Chile show a signed declaration and a joint action plan during the XIII Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

The member countries of the Pacific Alliance on Tuesday pledged to modernize the bloc and increase its regional leadership with an aim to prevail with free and fair trade amid protectionist tendencies.

In a joint closing statement, the President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto announced the creation of Strategic Vision for 2030, which will set the tone for the regional economic bloc during the next 12 years.