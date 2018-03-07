Photo provided by the presidency of Colombia showing (on screen from left) Mexico's Peña Nieto, Peru's Kuczynski and Chile's Michelle Bachelet, as well as Colombia's Santos (foreground) for a virtual Pacific Alliance meeting in Bogota, Colombia, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Efrain Herrera/Presidency of Colombia

Pacific Alliance to allow entry of four other nations

The presidents of Pacific Alliance countries Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru on Tuesday announced their plan to allow four other nations to join the bloc as associate states.

"(We declare) our firm purpose of reaching a high-standards agreement in economic and commercial matters to grant Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore the status of associate states," reads the statement signed by Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos, Chile's Michelle Bachelet, Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and Peru's Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.