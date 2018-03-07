The presidents of Pacific Alliance countries Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru on Tuesday announced their plan to allow four other nations to join the bloc as associate states.
"(We declare) our firm purpose of reaching a high-standards agreement in economic and commercial matters to grant Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore the status of associate states," reads the statement signed by Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos, Chile's Michelle Bachelet, Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and Peru's Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.