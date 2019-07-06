Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizo (C), Peruvian Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Edgar Vasquez (R) and Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera (L) participate in the Pacific Alliance Summit, in Lima, Peru, July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizo (C), Peruvian Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Edgar Vasquez (3-R), Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes (2-R), Colombian Trade, Industry and Tourism Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo (R), Mexican Foreign Relations Minister Marcelo Ebrard (L), Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez (2-L) and Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera (3-L) participate in the Pacific Alliance Summit, in Lima, Peru, July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

The Pacific Alliance and Japan are looking forward to increase their bilateral cooperation in matters of common interest, ranging from trade and investment to sustainable development and technology, according to a declaration issued during Friday's meeting of the Latin American bloc in the capital of Peru.

The declaration was signed in Lima by representatives from Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru – who make up the Alliance's Council of Ministers – and Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji.