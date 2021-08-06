Fiji's Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama smiles after signing the visitors book after an official welcome ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 16 September 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT/FILE

The Pacific Islands Forum kicked off Friday on the 50th anniversary of its founding amid an institutional crisis after the withdrawal of five Micronesian countries from the bloc and major challenges including the fight against climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, chair of the two-day virtual meeting, offered "his deepest apologies" to Nauru, Kiribati, Palau, the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia, which left the bloc in February, and expressed his desire for a dialog with them.