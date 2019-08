(L-R) Pacific Island Forum Secretary General Meg Taylor, Niue's Minister Social Services Billy Graham Talagi, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Vanuatu's Prime Minister Charlot Salwai, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, Samoa's Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, Federated States of Micronesia's President David W. Panuelo, Republic of the Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, Tuvalu's Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga, Nauru's President Baron Waqa, Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau, Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna, Tonga's Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, New Caledonia's President Thierry Santa, Palau's Minister of State Faustina K. Rehuher-Marugg, and French Polynesia's Minister for the Economy Tearii Alpha pose for the family photo before the Leaders Retreat at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Funafuti, Tuvalu, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A man rides through the of the narrowest part of the island north of Funafuti, Tuvalu, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) and Tuvalu's Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga (R) participate in a press conference during the Pacific Islands Forum in Funafuti, Tuvalu, Aug. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Locals during a traditional fishing practice to round up fish to be cooked on an umu (traditional earth oven) by the lagoon in Funafuti, Tuvalu, Aug. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Pacific Islands Forum ended on Thursday night in Funafuti, the capital of island nation Tuvalu, without a region-wide consensus to intensify the fight against climate change owing to Australia's stand on coal use.

The leaders of the 18 Pacific nations failed to reach an agreement on the Tuvalu Declaration, drawn up by the smaller countries of the region, and instead issued early Friday a separate Kainaki II Declaration with watered-down commitments to the global crisis.