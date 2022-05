Inhabitants of Bojaya, a municipality in Colombia's northwestern jungle-covered department of Choco, on 2 May 2022 commemorated the 20th anniversary of one of the deadliest massacres in the history of the Andean nation's armed conflict - a 2 May 2002 church bombing in Bojaya that left around 100 civilians dead. EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Inhabitants of Bojaya, a municipality in Colombia's northwestern jungle-covered department of Choco, on 2 May 2022 commemorated the 20th anniversary of one of the deadliest massacres in the history of the Andean nation's decades-old armed conflict - a 2 May 2002 church bombing in Bojaya that left around 100 civilians dead. EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Survivors and family members of the victims of a 2002 church bombing in this northern municipality paid a visit Monday to the ruins of that temple, a commemorative activity to mark one of the deadliest incidents of Colombia's armed conflict and a tragedy whose wounds remain unhealed.

On that fateful May 2 two decades ago, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas launched "pipetas," or cylinder bombs, during combat with United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) paramilitaries.