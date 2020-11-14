DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar talks with journalists as he briefs the media in Islamabad, Pakistan, 14 November 2020. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Kashmiris inspect their houses damaged by the alleged shelling from Indian security forces across the Line of Control, the defacto border between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir, in Village tejian, Neelum Valeey, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, 14 November 2020. EFE/EPA/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Pakistan on Saturday accused India of financing and supporting terrorist groups, which it said was behind a recent upsurge in violence along the disputed Kashmir border area, where an exchange of fire yesterday killed at least 12.