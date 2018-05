Police fire tear gas shells to disperse Kashmiris as they prepare to reach the Line of Control the defacto border between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir, during a protest against the Indian Army's cross border shellings, in Kotli, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

The government of Pakistan on Friday accused India of opening fire and killing a woman and her three children, in an alleged ceasefire violation at the Line of Control between the two countries.

The government summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad to register their protest, alleging that India had violated the ceasefire - in effect since 2003 - on 1,050 occasions this year, killing 28 civilians and injuring another 117, according to a foreign ministry statement released on Friday.