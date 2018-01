Indian Kashmiri villagers carrying kerosene cans walk past barbed wire erected by the Indian army along the Line of Control (LOC) which divides the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan near Jabri some 240 km north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-held Kashmir, Jul. 08, 2004. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALTAF QADRI

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers pay tribute to BSF soldier Head Constable RP Hazara who was killed in an alleged firing from the Pakistan side in Samba sector at the BSF headquarters in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jan. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

Pakistan on Thursday accused India of more than 110 ceasefire violations along the border between the two countries that it said killed three civilians, including two in the last few hours.

According to Pakistan's foreign ministry, Indian security forces on Wednesday night started firing indiscriminately in an area in Sialkot, which killed two people and injured five others.