Indian Border Security Force's (BSF) soldiers patrol along the India-Pakistan border during International Women's Day near Border Outpost Pul Moran, some 37 km from Amritsar, India, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Pakistan on Tuesday accused India of violating the ceasefire at the border between the two countries more than 2,000 times this year, causing the deaths of 33 civilians and surpassing the violations registered in 2017.

"The Indian Forces have carried out more than 2,050 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadats (martyrdom) of 33 innocent civilians, while injuring 122 others," the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement.