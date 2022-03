Pakistan's government provided this photo of Foreign Secretary Shah Mahmood Qureshi (R) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a joint press conference in Islamabad on 21 March 2022. EFE/EPA/Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs/HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China's foreign minister said here Monday that his country and Pakistan are committed to cooperating more closely on regional and international issues such as Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The two governments will intensify "coordination in regional and international matters," Wang Yi said at a joint press conference with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.