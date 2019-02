(FILE) - An Indian Air Force Mirage jet fighter (front) makes its way along the tarmac during the joint Indo-US military exercise, 'Cope India 2018', at Kalaikunda Air Base in Midnapore West district, India, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday said it shot down two Indian fighter jets flying in its airspace and arrested two pilots as military tension escalated between the South Asian nuclear powers.

The incident took place a day after India claimed that its warplanes bombed a guerilla training camp and killed "a large number" of militants inside Pakistan.