Hafiz Saeed (C), the head of banned Islamic charity Jamat ud Dawa, arrives for Friday prayers in Lahore, Pakistan, Nov.24, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAHAT DAR

Hafiz Saeed, the head of banned Islamic charity Jamat ud Dawa, speaks to supporters as he opens his newly launched political party Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (God is Great Movement) after the Pakistani authorities banned his previous political party Milli Muslim League, as the country gears up for general elections, in Lahore, Pakistan, Jun.28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan’s anti-terror forces on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, accused by India and the United States of being the mastermind of the 2008 terror attacks on the western Indian city of Mumbai, on charges of funding terror activities.

Saeed's arrest comes days before Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit Washington and meet US President Donald Trump in the White House next week.