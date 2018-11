Supporters of different Islamic groups shout slogans during a protest against Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, during a rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People hold an effigy of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, during a rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Khadim Hussain Rizvi, head of religous political party Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, speaks to supporters during a march to Islamabad to protest against the Dutch politician Geert Wilders in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

The government of Pakistan said on Saturday that it had arrested the hardline Islamist leader who had led protests against the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who had been on death row on blasphemy charges.

"Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been taken into protective custody by police and shifted to a guest house," Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.