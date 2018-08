Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi during their meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT

Pakistan's foreign minister on Friday expressed his support for Tehran's nuclear policy during a visit by his Iranian counterpart, a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran was fulfilling its obligations as per a multilateral deal.

Pakistan's Makhdoom Kureshi discussed Iran's nuclear deal with Iran's Javad Zarif and said that all parties in the agreement should uphold their commitments in "letter and spirit."