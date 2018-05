Relatives attend the funeral of Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan who was killed in shooting at school in Texas, USA, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Relatives carry the coffin containing body of Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan who was killed in shooting at school in Texas, USA, after the body was shifted to her hometown, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Abdul Aziz Sheikh, father of Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan who was killed in shooting at school in Texas, USA, comforts relatives during her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Around a thousand people, including family members and relatives, attended the funeral of a 17-year-old girl - who was killed in a school shooting in the United States last week - in Karachi on Wednesday.

Sabika Sheikh's coffin was wrapped in a Pakistani flag and was carried to the Hakeem Saeed park in her home city, where a prayer ceremony was held, police officials, who preferred to remain anonymous, told EFE.