A police officer stands guard beside electoral posters of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Prime Minister outside a polling station during by-elections in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Prime Minister arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station during by-elections in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party won four seats each in by-elections for 11 National Assembly seats, according to provisional results announced on Monday.

The three other National Assembly seats were won by smaller parties in Sunday's by-elections held for 35 seats, including 24 seats across the four provincial assemblies, according to the preliminary results published by the Election Commission.