(FILE) An Indian man collects debris from a building damaged by alleged shelling from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border at Bhawani village of Nowshera sector about 130 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

(FILE) A Pakistani flag flies at half-mast at the compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in New Delhi, India on Dec. 28, 2007. EPA-EFE/MONEY SHARMA

(FILE) Indian army soldiers stand guard during a search operation near the General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) camp after a militant attack in Battal village near India-Pakistan Line of Control (LoC) of Akhnoor sector, about 102 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jan. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

The government of Pakistan said on Thursday that it had called back its High Commissioner in New Delhi over alleged harassment of diplomatic staff and their families in the Indian capital.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal alleged that diplomats of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi had been harassed and intimidated, and that vehicles transporting their children to schools had been stopped, the gas supply to the embassy had been cut and the staff had been threatened.