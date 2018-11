Supporters of Islamic political party Jamat-e-Islami during a protest after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 4, 2018.EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

An undated handout photo made available by the family shows Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, after Supreme Court annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Nankana, Pakistan. EPA-EFE FILE/BIBI FAMILY / HANDOUT HANDOUT

Pakistan's foreign minister and his Canadian counterpart have discussed the case of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who was recently acquitted of blasphemy charges for which she was facing the death penalty, officials said on Tuesday.

Canada's Chrystia Freeland called Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday, who assured her that Pakistan "fully respects" Bibi's legal rights.