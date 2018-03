A Pakistani soldier stands guard during the Pakistan Day ceremony at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan, Mar 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Pakistani soldiers march during the Pakistan Day ceremony at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan, Mar 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Murad Ali Shah (C-R), Chief Minister of Sindh province, attends the Pakistan Day ceremony at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan, Mar 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Murad Ali Shah (top, R), Chief Minister of Sindh province, arrives to lay floral wreath during the Pakistan Day ceremony at the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan, Mar 23, 2018. EPA/REHAN KHAN

Pakistan Friday celebrated its National Day with a military parade, in which the country's president accused India of jeopardizing regional peace through violence on the de facto border in disputed Kashmir.

Mamnoon Hussain criticized India for its "irresponsible" conduct on the Line of Control, where ceasefire violations and casualties have risen sharply in the last year.