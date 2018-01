Pakistani traders shout slogans during an anti-US protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

The Pashto-language station of the United States-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has been closed by the Pakistani government, an official confirmed to EFE on Saturday.

The Pakistani government closed Radio Mashaal station on Friday night for allegedly broadcasting "content against the national interests of Pakistan", Interior Ministry spokesperson Yasir Shakeel said.