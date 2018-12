Pakistani Shia Muslims hold 'Alam' shaped like a hand, of which each finger represents one of the five figures Shias revere most: Prophet Mohammad; his daughter Fatima; his cousin Imam Ali, who was also Fatima's husband; and their two sons, Imam Hasan and Imam Hussein, during mourning procession of Ashura commemoration, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sep. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Supporters of different Islamic groups shout slogans during a protest against Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme Court, during a rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People hold an effigy of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme Court, during a rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The Pakistani government Wednesday condemned its inclusion on a US religious freedom violations list, calling it politically motivated and part of rising US Islamophobia.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom on Tuesday released its 2018 annual report documenting violations, with the Tier 1 Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) described as “governments that engage in or tolerate systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”