A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard on a roadside as security is increased following reports of the death of Mullah Omar, the leader of the Afghan Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 29 July 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

The government of Pakistan confirmed Thursday that representatives of the United States would soon meet Afghan Taliban insurgents in the capital Islamabad for peace negotiations.

The militants had already announced the upcoming meeting on Wednesday, saying they would also speak with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.