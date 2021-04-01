Pakistan on Thursday unblocked popular Chinese social networking site TikTok after an order by a court which had banned it in March for allegedly not filtering obscene content, following a similar 10-day ban in October.
A close-up shows the video-sharing application 'TikTok' on a smart phone in Berlin, Germany, 07 July 2020 (reissued 18 September 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/HAYOUNG JEON
