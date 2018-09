(FILE) - Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan attends the funeral of his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sep. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of the former Pakistani prime minister and suspended a 10-year prison sentence he had been serving for corruption charges.

A two-member bench headed by judge Athar Minallah accepted the appeals of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and her husband Muhammad Safdar, for their corruption convictions to be reviewed by a tribunal, Islamabad High Court spokesperson Asif Iqbal told EFE.