Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R) visits the grave of General Abdul Razzaq Dawood, an Afghan Police commander who was killed in a shootout in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Pakistan on Wednesday denied that a recent attack in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, which killed top security officials, was planned on its territory.

On Tuesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had blamed the attack on a global terrorist network that he alleged was operating out of Pakistan.