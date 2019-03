A sealed lock is put on a dispensary allegedly administered by a banned outfit Jamat ud Dawa, after the authorities took administrative control of Mosques and Islamic seminaries run by banned outfits, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

People visit a Mosque allegedly administered by a banned outfit Jamat ud Dawa, after the authorities took administrative control of Mosques and Islamic seminaries run by banned outfits, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A private security stands guard outside a Mosque allegedly administered by a banned outfit Jamat ud Dawa, after the authorities took administrative control of Mosques and Islamic seminaries run by banned outfits, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistan on Thursday said it had placed 121 members of outlawed organizations in preventive detention and had also taken control of 182 religious seminaries.

The measure comes in the wake of international pressure to crackdown on terrorist organizations on its soil.