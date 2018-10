People light candles during a protest against the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kasur, in Lahore, Pakistan, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan on Wednesday executed Imran Ali, who was convicted of raping and murdering a seven-year-old in January in a case which led to widespread protests and started a debate on the safety of minors in the South Asian country.

Ali, 23, was hanged at 5.30 am at the Lakhpat jail in the eastern city of Lahore, capital of the Punjab province, prison spokesperson Faraz Hussain told EFE.