Afghan refugees at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration center on World Refugee Day in Nowshera, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Jun. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

An Afghan refugee child sleeps at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration center on World Refugee Day in Nowshera, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Jun. 20,2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Afghan refugee at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration center on World Refugee Day in Nowshera, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Jun. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

The government of Pakistan has extended the legal residency of close to 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in the country by three months, an official told EFE on Sunday.

The final decision in the matter would be taken by the government elected in the upcoming general elections, to be held on Jul. 25.