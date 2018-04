Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks during a joint press conference with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MADOKA IKEGAMI / POOL

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks during a press conference with his counterparts Wang Yi from China and Salahuddin Rabbani from Afghanistan (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Dec 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Islamabad High Court disqualified Thursday Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for not declaring income from a firm in the United Arab Emirates.

The three-judge bench found Asif to have violated Article 62 of the Constitution by not including income from a foreign company in his declaration of assets before the 2013 elections.