File photo showing members of the All Pakistan Minorities Alliance (APMA) participate in a protest to demand the release of Christian woman Asia Bibi, in Lahore, Pakistan, Nov. 21, 2010. EPA-EFE/Rahat Dar

Christian woman Asia Bibi was released from prison on Wednesday a week after the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted her of blasphemy, a crime for which she had been condemned to death.

"Asia is no longer in prison," her lawyer, Saif Mulook, told EFE, adding that "she is on a plane, but nobody knows where it is going to land."