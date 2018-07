Pakistani soldiers stand guard as the polling staff collect electoral material at a distribution center on the eve of General Elections in Islamabad, the provincial capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/T. MUGHAL

Polling staff wait to carry electoral material at a distribution center on the eve of General Elections in Islamabad, the provincial capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/T. MUGHAL

Pakistan witnessed a peaceful day on Tuesday after the end of a turbulent election campaign, a day before voting is set to take place for the country's general elections, which have been marred by allegations of interference by the military.

After weeks-long campaigning, involving meetings, speeches and vehicles blaring campaign songs and propaganda, Pakistan is set to go to the polls on Wednesday with around 105 million voters registered to vote in 85,000 polling booths, starting at 8 am.