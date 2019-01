Supporters of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam rally to protest the release of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, in Karachi, Nov.8, 2018 . EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The government of Pakistan on Thursday said that a Christian woman who has been cleared of all blasphemy charges after spending eight years on death row was free to leave the country.

Pakistan’s top court rejected an appeal against Asia Bibi’s acquittal on Tuesday, paving the way for her potential departure from the country.