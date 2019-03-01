Pakistan on Friday handed back an Indian pilot who was shot down over Kashmir during a recent escalation of tensions between the two neighboring nuclear powers.

Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured when his fighter jet was shot down over Pakistani territory in an apparent dogfight Wednesday, crossed back into India through the Wagah border near Lahore dressed in civilian clothing and accompanied by a Pakistani diplomat in an event that was broadcast live on television aimed at cooling the simmering relations between the two countries.