Pakistani security officials stand guard outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office of the provincial election commissioner as leaders of political parties alliance that have lost majority in the general elections, protest against the alleged rigging in elections, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Pakistanis went to the polls on Sunday amid tight security measures to elect 35 members of the national and provincial assemblies, whose seats were left vacant after elections in July.

Around five million voters are eligible to cast their votes at 7,489 polling stations for 11 national assembly seats, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on its website.