A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman attending a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 17, 2019 EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pakistan on Monday conferred its highest civilian award to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia at the end of his two-day visit to the South Asian country.

President Arif Alvi awarded the Nishan-e- Pakistan to Mohammad Bin Salman, also known as MBS, acknowledging his outstanding support for revitalizing bilateral relations between the two countries.