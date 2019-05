Police guard the entrance to the Pearl Continental hotel in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan. EPA-EFE/File

An attack on a luxury hotel in the conflict-ridden southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan ended Saturday with at least four dead: the three assailants and a security guard.

Balochistan's home minister, Mir Zia Ullah, told EFE that the "three terrorists died at the hands of security forces" and that no foreigners were in the Pearl Continental hotel - located in the coastal city of Gwadar - at the time of the attack.