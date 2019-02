Indian police officers stand guard at barricades outside the Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in wake of border tensions between India and Pakistan, in Amritsar, India, 27 February 2019. EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian Air Force Mirage jet fighter (front) makes its way along the tarmac during the joint Indo-US military exercise, 'Cope India 2018', at Kalaikunda Air Base in Midnapore West district, India, 10 December 2018. EPA FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Soaring tensions between India and Pakistan entered a more acute and dramatic phase Wednesday when the two nuclear powers shot down each other's fighter jets, prompting the international community to urge calm and to avoid further escalation.

In a rapidly developing propaganda war between the neighboring countries, Pakistan claimed to have shot down two Indian fighter jets while India said it shot down one Pakistani aircraft, whilst acknowledging the loss of one of its own.