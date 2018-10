Supporters of Islamic party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam shout slogans during a protest against Asia Bibi, in Karachi, Pakistan on Nov. 26, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/REHAN KHAN

Supporters of Islamic group Tehrik Labaik Ya RasoolAllah, hold a banner reading in Urdu 'Hang Asia bibi' as they shout slogans during a protest against Asia Bibi, a Christian women convicted of blasphemy, in Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 14, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A radical Islamist political party in Pakistan on Monday warned the Supreme Court not to find a Christian woman innocent after she was sentenced to death in 2010 for blasphemy.

Asia Bibi, a mother of five, was sentenced to death in 2010 for insulting Islam in Nankana district in the eastern province of Punjab, a year after she was denounced by women with whom she got into an argument.