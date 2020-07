Members of the media hold up placards during a protest against the recent abduction of Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan held in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 21, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Kaneez Sughra (2-R), the spouse of the recently-abducted Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan, displays a photograph of her husband on her cellphone while sitting next to her son (R) at their home in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 21, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Kaneez Sughra, the spouse of the recently-abducted Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan, displays a photograph of her husband on her cellphone at their home in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 21, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A journalist in Pakistan critical of the country’s powerful Army was released 12 hours after being kidnapped that had led to strong criticism and denouncements from human rights organizations and press freedom groups.

The journalist Matiullah Jan was last seen in front of the school where his wife teaches in the capital city of Islamabad on Tuesday morning before being kidnapped. EFE-EPA