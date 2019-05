People look at the Pear Continental Hotel (on the hill) after armed gunmen attacked the hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan, May 11, 2019 EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A general view from inside the Pearl Continental hotel after a terrorists attack in Gwadar, Balochistan, Pakistan, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A general view from inside the Pearl Continental hotel after a terrorists attack in Gwadar, Balochistan, Pakistan, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The death toll of an attack on a Pakistani luxury hotel in the southeastern Balochistan province has risen to eight which includes four civilians, one soldier and three terrorists, whilst six others were wounded, authorities said in a statement Sunday.

"Security Forces have completed clearance operation at PC Gwadar. All 3 terrorists killed. Terrorists bodies are held for identification," the Pakistani Army's communication office (ISPR) said in a statement.