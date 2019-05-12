The death toll of an attack on a Pakistani luxury hotel in the southeastern Balochistan province has risen to eight which includes four civilians, one soldier and three terrorists, whilst six others were wounded, authorities said in a statement Sunday.
A general view from inside the Pearl Continental hotel after a terrorists attack in Gwadar, Balochistan, Pakistan, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
