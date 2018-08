People buy national flags on the eve of Independence Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A Pakistani man buys items decorated in national flag colors on the eve of Independence Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A view of an illuminated building on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/REHAN KHAN

Pakistan Tuesday marked its 71st year of independence from British rule and partition from India with various events and renewed calls for a return to democracy.

Shortly after midnight, celebrations began with fireworks in several Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, where in the morning 31 cannon fires marked the beginning of the official celebrations.