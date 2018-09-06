Pakistan marks Defense Day

Pakistan Air Force cadets march during a ceremony to mark the Defense Day at the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, Sep 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

