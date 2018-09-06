Pakistan marked Defense Day on Thursday with military parades and displays.
Pakistan Air Force cadets marched at the mausoleum of the country's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, an epa journalist reported.
Pakistan marks Defense Day
Pakistan Air Force cadets march during a ceremony to mark the Defense Day at the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, Sep 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Pakistan Air Force cadets march during a ceremony to mark the Defense Day at the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, Sep 6, 2018 EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Pakistan Air Force cadets march during a ceremony to mark the Defense Day at the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan, Sep 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Pakistan marked Defense Day on Thursday with military parades and displays.
Pakistan Air Force cadets marched at the mausoleum of the country's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, an epa journalist reported.