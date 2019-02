An Indian army soldier looks through the barrel of a rocket launcher, displayed for public viewing during an arms and weapons exhibition in India's Bhopal held by Indian Army during the 'Parakram Parv' celebrations, which marks the second anniversary of Indian Army's 'surgical strike', Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

The Pakistan Army said on Friday that it was prepared to respond with full force to any aggression by India but was not seeking a war with the neighbor amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear powers after a suicide attack killed 42 security personnel in India-administered Kashmir last week.

"We do not wish for war, but we are prepared to respond with full force," said Asif Ghafoor, the head of Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army's media wing.