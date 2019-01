Laborers works at a coal mine on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, May, 1, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAYYAZ AHMED

At least four workers were killed and one was critically injured on Wednesday due to a gas explosion inside a coalmine in Balochistan region of southwest Pakistan, an official said.

The blast took place in the morning due to accumulation of gas in a mine in Chamalang area, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Quetta, the provincial capital, police spokesperson Abdul Razzaq told EFE.