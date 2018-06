A file photograph dated Mar 27, 2013 shows Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistani President and head of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party, gesturing during a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan. EPA-EFE FILE/REHAN KHAN

A file photograph dated Apr 15, 2013 showing Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistani President and head of the political party All Pakistan Muslim League, announces his party's manifesto for general elections, in Islamabad, Pakistan. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

Pakistan's government has initiated the process of suspending the passport of a former military dictator who has been living abroad for the past two years and has been declared a fugitive due to a number of court cases pending against him, a Ministry of Interior official said on Friday.

The decision came as a result of an order passed by a special court on Mar. 8.